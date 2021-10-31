KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $373.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal first-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Also, growing investments across multiple nodes in Foundry & Logic contributed well. Further, strengthening installed base, higher utilization rates and expanding service opportunities in the trailing edge drove the Services revenues. Additionally, high exposure to 5G mobile & infrastructure and growing demand in automotive remains a tailwind. Solid momentum in wafer fabrication equipment also remains a positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $388.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

