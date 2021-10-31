Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

