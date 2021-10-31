Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.
MRK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
