Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

