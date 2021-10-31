Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.