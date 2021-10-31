Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $111.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 29.37% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,226,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.