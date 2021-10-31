Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $51.53 Million Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $51,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

KREF stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

