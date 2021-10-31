Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 38,255 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $50,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

