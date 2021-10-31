M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 91.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

