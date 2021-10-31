M&T Bank Corp Has $266,000 Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Covetrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

