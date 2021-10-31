Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,540 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $52,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 153.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 2.46. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

