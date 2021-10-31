M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 928,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

