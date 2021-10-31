Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,595 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,931 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

