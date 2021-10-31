Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 116.0% in October

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,600 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the September 30th total of 600,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of AOIFF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOIFF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

