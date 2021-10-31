Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

