Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 40,492 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 620.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.