Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,254,000 after buying an additional 87,337 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.