Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after buying an additional 182,924 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.