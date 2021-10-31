Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.99.

ENPH stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

