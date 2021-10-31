Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.99.
ENPH stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
