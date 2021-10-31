Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.22% of Element Solutions worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 295.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.