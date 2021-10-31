Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 6,628.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $331.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $332.30. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

