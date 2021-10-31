Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $633.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $634.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

