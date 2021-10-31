Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $76.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

