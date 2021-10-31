Robert W. Baird Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $390.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $291.36 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

