UBS Group’s (UBS) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

