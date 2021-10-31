Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.30 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,598,622 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.50. The company has a market capitalization of £66.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.33.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 94,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.