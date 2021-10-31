Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after buying an additional 167,954 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

