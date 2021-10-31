Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.36 Million in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 43.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Youdao by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Youdao, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

