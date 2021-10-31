TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $6.26 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

