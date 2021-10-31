Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 313.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 262,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 42.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETV opened at $16.56 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

