Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $821.27

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 821.27 ($10.73) and traded as low as GBX 801 ($10.47). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.84), with a volume of 153,874 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 840.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 822.13. The firm has a market cap of £830.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

