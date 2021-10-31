Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 252 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.26.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

