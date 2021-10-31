Patrick Charles Evans Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,229,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,735.60.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 14,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,933.40.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 36,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,731.20.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

MRZ opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.