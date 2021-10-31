Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

NYSE:KEX opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

