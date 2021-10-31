Loop Capital Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $67.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Masco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Masco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.