Credit Suisse Group Increases LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $34.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LC. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.93.

LC stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

