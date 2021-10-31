Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 293.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of Ondas worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 77.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $348.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.98.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

