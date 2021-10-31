Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.60 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,795 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetEase by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

