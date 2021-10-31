Marshall Wace LLP Buys 103,158 Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

