Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.70 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

