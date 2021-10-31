$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

