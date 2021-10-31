Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $909.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

