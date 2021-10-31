-$1.27 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.10. United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($11.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

UAL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.