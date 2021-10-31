MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $197.37 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $198.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

