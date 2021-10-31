MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIX opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

