MML Investors Services LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,707,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.02 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.