XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

