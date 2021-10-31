22,600 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $110.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

