MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 844.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,065,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,172,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter.

ONEY opened at $96.59 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

