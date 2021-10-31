Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.