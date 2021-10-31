CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

